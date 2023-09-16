Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

West Leagues Balance win 2023 Newcastle netball grand final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The West Leagues Balance juggernaut has continued with the club beating University of Newcastle 56-40 to claim a fifth straight grand final win in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.