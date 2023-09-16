The West Leagues Balance juggernaut has continued with the club beating University of Newcastle 56-40 to claim a fifth straight grand final win in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
West held a 14-9 advantage at the first break of the title showdown, played in scorching heat, but had skipped out to a 30-21 lead by half-time after scoring five goals in a row early in the second quarter.
They built each period, holding a 45-30 lead heading into the final quarter, and always looked in control.
When West turned over ball, they made it count.
"I think the last thing I said to them was, 'We're here to play for each other - when things are hot, when things get tough, get around each other'," West coach Tracey Baggs said.
"Uni do the same but I think we did it a little better. We trusted and we just played really simple to start.
"We kept our shape and play, and that allowed us to build into the game, whereas they kept making changes and I think that can stop good attacking. So, any changes we made were really only to freshen up the court."
West, who finished the regular season third and two points behind leaders Souths and University, have not been beaten in a grand final since entering the competition in 2017.
Their fourth win last year was three seasons in the making after two COVID-affected campaigns.
Goal shooter Kate Love rarely missed on Saturday and earned the Most Valuable Player award for her efforts.
Love, Savannah Angelozzi, Jemma Lucas and Ella Butcher were all promoted from West's opens team to their championship side this year.
"I think that's the secret, to trust in your young girls and, even though the older ones move on, like Maddie [Taylor] hasn't played and Sophie [Buckley], we've proven with our younger girls coming through that they can all step up and take that place," Baggs said.
It was the second year in a row that University had made the grand final and lost to West.
"Individually, everybody had decent games but we didn't connect as a group, and they did. That was the difference," University coach Traci Baber said.
"They had individual great games but were very connected as a team. And, when they did get turnover from us, pretty much everyone of them was a conversion and ours just weren't, and that's what wins games.
"So, no excuses. The heat was just as bad for them as it was for us and they seemed to handle it a little bit better."
University finished equal top of the points table with minor premiers Souths but second by goal difference in the regular season then beat the Lions in the qualifying final to set up their second grand final appearance.
"They're better than the score showed, that's what's disappointing," Baber said.
"It was a big gap last year and, this season, we lost by one to them then beat them by nine, so that's not really showing what they've done this year, and I think that's why they're moreso disappointed as a team.
"Obviously they wanted to win, but I think they know themselves that that's not the best that we can put out."
University beat Nova 50-49 in the opens grand final and West downed University 44-26 in the 23s showdown.
