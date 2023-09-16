OXFORDS have returned to the top of the Newcastle women's hockey charts after edging out Gosford in a tense grand final on Saturday.
It was the fourth time in six seasons Oxfords have reigned supreme in premier-league deciders, making it a minor-major premiership double in 2023.
Oxfords beat Gosford 2-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, putting home the winner with 11 minutes remaining and surviving a penalty corner in the moments before full-time.
It was 0-all at the main break.
Leah Capitao opened the scoring for Oxfords early in the second half but Gosford equalised almost immediately via Sarah Pascoe.
Natalie Strawhorn broke the deadlock in the 49th minute and Oxfords held on to secure victory.
Sixteen-year-old rookie Lily Crockett (Oxfords) was named player of the final.
Strong performers also included Oxfords goalkeeper Jess Parr and Gosford midfielder Amalia Patterson.
Oxfords clinched a title hat-trick between 2018 and 2020. Competition was cut short in 2021 because of COVID. Oxfords fell one game short of last year's showdown.
Meanwhile, Tahni Walters (Souths) picked up back-to-back NDWHA player-of-the-year awards.
