Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights coach Adam O'Brien: We can't be satisfied with this

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 17 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam O'Brien. Picture by Marina Neil
Adam O'Brien. Picture by Marina Neil

COACH Adam O'Brien has vowed to use Newcastle's breakout 2023 campaign as the launchpad for even greater success next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.