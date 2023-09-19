NSW budget regional winners and losers

Other public servants: The government has ended the Coalition's 2.5 per cent state public sector wage cap and negotiated new pay deals for teachers and health staff. It has set aside $3.6 billion to fund pay rises for nurses, paramedics, teachers, prison officers, police and childcare workers and to help with recruitment. It will spend $572 million to offer permanent jobs to 1112 nurses and midwives hired during the COVID-19 pandemic.