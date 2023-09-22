Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tamika Upton key to Knights win in NRLW semi against Broncos

By Renee Valentine
September 22 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights fullback Tamika Upton grubber kicks before scoring against the Sydney Roosters this season. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights fullback Tamika Upton grubber kicks before scoring against the Sydney Roosters this season. Picture by Marina Neil

Broncos coach Scott Prince describes her as "an absolute freak".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.