NSW greyhound racing participants will have the opportunity to race for an additional $250,000 as part of a six-month trial of a new racing schedule.
The changes will begin from October 18, and for the following six months, Wentworth Park will race on Friday nights and their usual Saturday timeslot.
Richmond, which was previously on Fridays, will swap with Wentworth Park and take their Wednesday evening slot in the schedule.
The injection of the extra $250,000 is a result of GRNSW deciding to boost prizemoney for Richmond's Wednesday night slot while maintaining current levels for Wentworth Park's new Friday night fixtures.
Friday nights at Wentworth Park have been quite successful in the past, with good crowds and excellent wagering.
The Friday nights at Wenty will begin earlier than the trial period, with the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase semi-finals on October 6 and then the grand final of the world's richest race series on Friday, October 13.
Onlookers say it was the closest thing to a triple dead heat we have seen for some time at Richmond on September 13.
Poco Rico, Both Bowers Ace, and Steal A March all hit the line together in the Maiden Final, with the judge forced to split them.
In the end, the margins were a nose by a nose, with all three greyhounds given the same time of 22.85s.
And to add to the uniqueness of the result, all three greyhounds are trained by Minnie Finn.
GRNSW has announced plans for resuming NSW ready-to-race and puppy auctions and a related new race series expected to carry more than $250,000 prizemoney.
The first auction will be held in May 2024, with the race series to be held in November 2025.
The auction - which will be for pups whelped between July 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024 - will be held at Richmond, with a venue for the race series to be decided.
Further details on the auction will be announced shortly.
We know it's a bucket list item for many, and, along with the annual rodeo in June, the October long weekend greyhound carnival is the biggest event each year in Coonamble.
There will be three days of racing, the Friday, September 29, Saturday, September 30 and all the big finals will be held on the Monday, October 2.
But, apart from some of the best racing across the weekend - superstar Shannon Noll will be performing on the Friday night around 8.40pm, free of charge for everyone who wants to come along.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
