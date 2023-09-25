ELECTRIC vehicle drivers will have to pay to charge their cars at NRMA stations, which have been free since 2017.
The new cost starts this week at Wallsend, Sydney Olympic Park and Picton before being rolled out across all 100 charging stations in the coming months.
The full roll out is expected to be completed be the end of October.
The cost to charge at NRMA stations will vary, charging stations will now cost from 54 cents per KW up to 150 KW and 59 cents per KW above 175 KW for ultra-fast charging.
According to the NRMA, it prioritised the network roll out before it looked at applying costs to give drivers confidence to consider an electric vehicle and get used to charging it.
To use one of its stations, drivers will need to download and pay through the My NRMA app.
Once the system is rolled out across the network, a 10 per cent discount will apply for NRMA members.
The NRMA built the regional charging network in partnership with the state government and is in the process of rolling out the national highway network with the federal government.
