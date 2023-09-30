Newcastle Herald
How straight lines of communication rebuilt Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou's friendship post Silverchair

By Josh Leeson
September 30 2023 - 11:00am
Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou say writing their memoir Love & Pain has helped them come to terms with the rise and fall of Silverchair. Picture by Maclay Heriot
OVER the past 30 years no Australian band has reached the heights of Silverchair.

More than 10 million albums sold. A record 21 ARIA Awards. Five consecutive Australian No.1 albums. 

The tale of three teenage boys from suburban Newcastle becoming international rock stars is arguably the greatest story in the annals of Australian music. 

For the first time together, Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou talk about the love and the pain of sitting inside Silverchair.

IT'S 2017 and Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies and bass guitarist Chris Joannou are sitting in the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.

