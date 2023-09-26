POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly screamed racist slurs on a busy Lake Macquarie bus.
The man can allegedly be seen in footage standing over a seated passenger on the bus travelling from Gateshead to Blacksmith at about 3.15pm on Friday September 15.
A man can then be heard yelling at an intervening passenger to "pay your money" or "f---ing travel for free" before calling another passenger a "black b---ch" and other racist slurs.
NSW Police told the Newcastle Herald a 16-year-old girl who was travelling on the bus was approached by the man who allegedly verbally abused her.
The man appears in videos to become increasingly agitated, walking up and down the bus as passengers tell him to "f--k off".
"You ask them nicely, they don't wanna talk nice," the man can allegedly be heard saying in a video.
He can be heard in the video allegedly threatening to kick fellow passengers off the bus.
The man reportedly got off the bus at Blacksmiths and Lake Macquarie police were informed of the incident.
At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt, blue tie, dark pants and a light cap.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report E 94823748.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.