Letters

Letters and short takes, Saturday October 7

By Letters to the Editor
October 7 2023 - 4:00am
Warren Mundine addresses the National Press Club. Picture by Gary Ramage
Never assume you know another's story

Unlike Florence Humphreys ("We are all Australians", Letters, 3/9), I never saw Indigenous Australians in the lakeside town where I grew up. I don't remember them at my local cinema, dances or schools.

