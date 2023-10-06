Never assume you know another's story

I can't understand why anybody would object to an Indigenous advisory Voice to Parliament. They were here first. White Australia invaded, took their land, decimated their culture and even removed their children. We owe it to the first Australians to at least give them a voice. We are supposed to be a Christian nation, so a little compassion and consideration is called for. An ancient carpenter once said "In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you". The first Australians deserve our respect and support.