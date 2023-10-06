Newcastle Herald
Fire and Rescue NSW stabilise overheating industrial plant on Laverick Avenue, Tomago

Anna Falkenmire
Sage Swinton
By Anna Falkenmire, and Sage Swinton
October 6 2023
Update: 

THE EMERGENCY response to an overheating power plant near Newcastle has been scaled back after the "dangerous heat build-up" was stabilised.

