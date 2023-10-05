Newcastle Herald
Why grand final hero Jack Cogger will be vital for the Knights

By Robert Dillon
October 6 2023 - 7:00am
Jack Cogger. Picture Getty Images
FORMER Knights coaching guru Allan Bell has hailed Jack Cogger as the "unsung hero" of Penrith's premiership triumph and predicts he will establish himself in Newcastle's starting line-up next season.

