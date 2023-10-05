Why grand final hero Jack Cogger will be vital for the Knights

FORMER Knights coaching guru Allan Bell has hailed Jack Cogger as the "unsung hero" of Penrith's premiership triumph and predicts he will establish himself in Newcastle's starting line-up next season.
Bell, who served as assistant to Knights foundation coach Allan McMahon and his successor David Waite and worked more recently as a consultant to Rick Stone, believes Cogger turned last week's grand final when he came off the bench to replace Jarome Luai early in the second half.
Trailing 24-8 against Brisbane, the Panthers staged a remarkable comeback to win 26-24 and secure their third consecutive title. And while Nathan Cleary was rightfully hailed as the architect of one of the great escapes in rugby league history, Bell said his heroics would not have been possible without Cogger.
He said the 26-year-old "took a great deal of heat off Cleary" after the Panthers lost Luai to a shoulder injury and lock Isaah Yeo to a head knock.
"Cogger showed that he is a very smart player who understands the game very well," Bell told the Newcastle Herald. "He provided a new and additional threat alongside Cleary in all the aspects of good inside-back play.
"Plus, Cogger and Cleary were on the same page in all that they did ... accordingly the quality of Penrith's attacking play improved."
Bell said the Cleary-Cogger combination reminded him of Knights legends Andrew and Matthew Johns.
Cogger, who kicked off his NRL career at the Knights as an 18-year-old in 2016 before stints with Canterbury, Huddersfield and Penrith, is returning to Newcastle on a three-year contract.
And while Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble established themselves this season as the club's first-choice halves, Bell predicted Cogger would cause selection headaches for Knights coach Adam O'Brien.
Bell felt that all three playmakers could potentially feature in Newcastle's starting line-up.
"I think Jackson Hastings could play lock with Cogger at halfback," Bell said.
"That would give them another ballplayer.
"Jack Cogger has a really good skill set for a halfback and he understands his role within the team game and the team structures.
"I reckon he'll make a great contribution for the Knights over the next few years."
Cogger is likely to have a head-start on Hastings during the pre-season as the latter recovers from his second bout of major surgery to repair a fractured ankle.
It is unlikely that Hastings will be able to resume running for several months and Newcastle's medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach to his recovery and rehabilitation.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.