Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged bikie Dean William Hyland to be sentenced over Bar Beach methylamphetamine deals after police sting

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged bikie caught selling half a kilogram of methylamphetamine in exchange for more than $100,000 cash during a three-month police sting will be sentenced next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.