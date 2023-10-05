An alleged bikie caught selling half a kilogram of methylamphetamine in exchange for more than $100,000 cash during a three-month police sting will be sentenced next year.
Newcastle District Court heard on Thursday that Dean William Hyland, 52, adhered to his local court guilty plea to supplying a large commercial quantity of the drug.
Hyland, allegedly a member of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, will be sentenced in the district court on March 19.
His arrest came after a three month investigation by detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad - the team targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs - under Strike Force Jellingal.
According to a statement of agreed facts tendered to the court, Hyland used encrypted messaging app Signal to meet with a buyer on four separate occasions between November 28, 2022, and January 16 this year.
During that time, he sold 506.2 grams of methylamphetamine for $112,000 - the first two occasions in the southwestern Sydney suburb of Mount Pritchard before the final two exchanges took place at Bar Beach.
Hyland and the buyer - an undercover investigator - arranged the first trade at Bar Beach for December 16, which took place in the beach carpark.
Hyland got into the buyer's car and the pair drove around the area for a short time, stopped at a cafe and then returned to the carpark.
The buyer gave Hyland a green shopping bag containing $30,000 cash, described by police as "pre-recorded".
The statement of facts said Hyland handed over 139.4 grams of methylamphetamine, which was about 75.5 per cent pure.
Hyland met the buyer in the Bar Beach carpark a second time on January 16, when the pair exchanged more drugs for $30,100 cash.
Police raided a room two days later at the Seven Seas Hotel in Carrington, which Hyland was known to occupy. It was largely empty aside from clothes he was seen wearing during the drug deals.
Investigators searched a property on Walford Street at Wallsend the following day, which was occupied by one of Hyland's associates, where they discovered a duffel bag, a "man bag" seen at the drug exchanges and a phone with a digital fingerprint that matched the device Hyland had used to set up the deals.
Hyland was coincidentally arrested by Hunter highway patrol officers over an unrelated matter on January 16 and was charged over the methylamphetamine deals.
