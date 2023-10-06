CREWS have started to clean up piles of damaged scaffolding from a construction site at Mayfield after it toppled in strong winds on Thursday.
Skip bins and an excavator were on site early Friday morning to collect what was left of the temporary structure from the footpath outside the residential unit build on Wilkinson Street.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted SafeWork NSW for an update, after the regulator confirmed it had launched an investigation into the incident.
According to LiveTraffic NSW, Hanbury Street has reopened after it was closed in both directions for hours while emergency services assessed the situation.
Police were first called to the address on Thursday morning after strong winds blew the scaffolding over, impacting power lines and forcing nearby residents to have their electricity disconnected.
It's understood the electricity has now been restored to neighbouring homes.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.