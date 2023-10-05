SAFEWORK NSW has confirmed it has launched an investigation after scaffolding blew over at a residential construction site at Mayfield.
A spokeswoman for the regulator confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it had been made aware of the incident.
"An investigation is under way and no further comment can be made at this time," she said.
Police were called to the Wilkinson Street address earlier this morning after strong winds blew the scaffolding over, impacting power lines and forcing at least 50 residents to have their electricity disconnected.
As of about 4pm, Hanbury Street remained closed in both directions with diversions in place at Rawson and Sunderland streets.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW crews are on scene.
STRONG winds have blown over scaffolding at a construction site on Wilkinson Street, Mayfield, causing the temporary structure to almost collapse.
Emergency services are at the scene and police have closed Hanbury Street in both directions while they assess the situation.
The scaffolding appears to be held up by a large grouping of power lines that runs across Wilkinson Street.
A NSW Police spokesman told the Newcastle Herald that strong winds blew over the scaffolding on a residential building site this morning.
"There are no injuries but the road will remain closed until the scaffolding company can pick that up," he said.
Traffic is being diverted down Sunderland Street and drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area where possible.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene about 10:20am this morning.
A NSW Police spokesperson told the Herald police were still on site at 3pm and were continuing to assess the situation. It is understood Fire and Rescue NSW is no longer required.
A spokesperson from Ausgrid, who supply power to the area, said they will remove the scaffolding from the power lines. Power to about 50 homes will have to be disconnected in the process.
The Herald understand the structure from which the scaffolding collapsed was disconnected at the time of the incident.
At 2:55pm, traffic in the area was heavy. LiveTraffic NSW indicated motorists near Sunnyside Street were experiencing some delays.
The hazard comes just hours before SES formally warned Hunter residents of a harsh storm and flood season. Winds of more than 100km/h hit parts of the region on Wednesday night.
The road is expected to reopen once the scaffolding is fixed, for updates visit LiveTraffic NSW's website.
