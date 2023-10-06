Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Joyce and LNP using offshore wind concerns in a political game at the expense of local jobs

By John Grimes
October 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce has rallied Liberal National Party and One Nation supporters to join him at Saturday's anti offshore-wind protest at Port Stephens. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Barnaby Joyce has rallied Liberal National Party and One Nation supporters to join him at Saturday's anti offshore-wind protest at Port Stephens. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

On Saturday, Barnaby Joyce is headlining a so-called anti-offshore wind rally in Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.