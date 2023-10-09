BUYERS who were eager to secure a block in the new The Loxford development in Maitland did not leave anything to chance ahead of the launch event on Saturday.
Two groups of buyers prepared to camp out ahead of the launch to secure their block of choice in the new development from McCloy Group and Stevens Group.
Other purchasers lined up early on the launch day which had around 1500 people in attendance.
McCloy Group development director Shane Boslem said the first two releases, which comprised 18 lots, sold out by midday.
Cassandra Goldsmith and her partner Dale Baxter, who live in nearby Gillieston Heights, were among the buyers in the queue who had prepared to camp out for two nights.
The couple joined the queue on Thursday afternoon and was second in line to buy the block of choice in the estate off Cessnock Road.
"We were very determined," Ms Goldsmith said.
"When we found out it was going to be released, I said to my partner that I definitely wanted to secure a block of land in there because it was a great spot.
"If that meant camping out and waiting then that's what I was willing to do to get the one I wanted."
However, they were spared an overnight stay after the developers saved their place in the queue and allowed them to return at 6.30am to secure their position.
The first buyer in line bought the largest block in the first release and Ms Goldsmith secured the only available corner block which cost $402,000 for the 622-square-metre lot.
She said they wanted to buy into The Loxford because of the location and the McCloy Group's history of developing communities designed to suit families.
"They have a great history of doing developments well and have a focus on families with parks and things like that," she said.
"I have three young children so that was a big factor for us and there is so much development going on in Maitland that I honestly couldn't think of a better place for us to live moving forward."
The Loxford spans a 2000-hectare site off Cessnock Road that has approval for 354 new homes.
Block sizes range from 450 square metres to 1200 square meters and prices start at $369,000.
The average block is between 550 to 600 square metres.
Mr Bolsem said the two land releases sold out within hours, with most buyers already living in the Maitland area.
"We had a good turn-out from not just the broader community but also from people who are in the market to buy land," he said.
"Most of the people who have bought in or have enquired to buy are from the Maitland area and while we do have a few that are from outside the region, the vast majority are from young families in the area looking to build their new homes.
"We had 18 blocks in those two releases and they all sold, and then we had another release that we had erased to go and sort of those have sold in that third release."
The next release date was set to be determined.
Mr Boslem said the development was set to bring much-needed housing and lifestyle opportunities to the Hunter and wider region.
He said the land release also brought significant benefits for the surrounding areas with upgrades set to provide relief to flood-affected areas.
"One of the significant benefits the project brings to the broader Maitland community is flood immunity to the people of Gillieston Heights," he said.
"Whilst the upgrade at Testers Hollow, recently completed by Daracon, brought some flood relief.
"It will only be through the completion of The Loxford project that full flood-free access to the Gillieston Heights community will be provided."
Development works include a major intersection off Cessnock Road, an entry feature lining both sides of the new intersection and a large district park and playground.
"The park is about a hectare in land size, so it's quite a large space," he said.
"It will have a number of pieces of play equipment for all ages of children as well as a kick-around area on top of the hill.
"There are some trees that we will retain on top of the hill which we thought was very important to keep those and get that visual amenity right for the project."
The Loxford has a large environmental footprint, with 800 hectares of the 2000-hectare site protected under Biodiversity Stewardship, including the wetlands that have been retained.
A display village is coming that will have more than 40 homes from home builders including McDonald Jones Homes, Mojo Homes, Clarendon Homes, Eden Brae and Hunter Homes.
