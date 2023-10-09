THE FINAL stage of the Fernleigh Track is under way, set to feature a wetlands boardwalk, public art installations and a bridge over Cold Tea Creek.
The seven-month build will extend from the end of the existing track at Belmont to Ocean Park Road at Belmont South - filling a missing link to create a continuous 27km route between Adamstown and Murrays Beach.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the next section is the most exciting stage of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track (FAST).
"This section will include iconic features that will really make this track a landmark for our city, not just for cyclists but for walkers, tourists, birdwatchers and anyone else wanting to learn more about our cultural heritage," she said.
The build will feature more than 400m of elevated boardwalk skirting Belmont Lagoon, a viewing platform and two separate offshoots for birdwatching.
An existing narrow footbridge over Cold Tea Creek will be demolished and replaced with an artistic 34m span, project manager Tess Dziwulski said.
"The bridge's teardrop design and aesthetic reflect the Awabakal Dreaming story of 'When the Moon Cried', explaining how Belmont Lagoon was formed," she said.
"So, it will have a really striking look, but we're also deploying some innovative construction techniques that haven't been seen before in NSW to make it lighter and sturdier than a traditional bridge."
Local artists Julie Squires and Shellie Smith have spent months crafting life-size bronze art installations depicting a traditional Awabakal shelter, known as a Gunyah, and a paperbark canoe, as well as bronze Aboriginal symbols that will be installed on the Cold Tea Creek bridge.
Ms Dziwulski said the boardwalk would rise to 4m above the wetland at its highest point, offering views of Belmont Lagoon and surrounding wetlands.
"It's a sensitive area environmentally, and we will be taking every step to minimise our impact during construction and throughout the life of this new shared path," she said.
The project is funded with the help of $8.6m from the state government and $1.2m from the federal government.
Work will start from the southern end of Beach Street, with a separate construction site at the northern end kicking off next month.
The whole project is expected to be finished by April 2024.
