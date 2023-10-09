Newcastle Herald
Fernleigh Track: work begins on final stage at northern section

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser, deputy chief executive Tony Farrell and project manager Tess Dziwulski. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser, deputy chief executive Tony Farrell and project manager Tess Dziwulski. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE FINAL stage of the Fernleigh Track is under way, set to feature a wetlands boardwalk, public art installations and a bridge over Cold Tea Creek.

