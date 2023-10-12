Cardiff Boolaroo Anglican Parish Spring Fair 8am to noon, 3 Thomas St, Cardiff.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Wellness Walk 9am to 2pm, Customs House to Rydges Hotel and return.
Fast & Loud Festival Offshore Superboat Championships (Warners Bay foreshore), Australian PowerBoats Grand Prix (Rathmines foreshore), food stalls, markets, entertainment and more.
Grossman House Heritage Rose Garden 50-Year Anniversary and Church Street Spring Fair 10am to 3pm, 71 Church St, Maitland.
Billy Elliot the Musical 1pm and 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Blanc de Blanc Encore 5pm and 7.45pm, Spiegeltent, Civic Park, Newcastle.
The Witches of Eastwick the Musical 2pm and 8pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Wil Anderson - Whatchu Talkin' 'Bout Wil 4pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Newcastle Pride Festival Launch - Be Proud Be You! 6pm to 10pm, Beaumont St, Hamilton.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Bimbadgen.
Markets on the Green 3pm to 6pm, Club Lambton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens Spring Fair 10am to 2pm, 2100 Pacific Hwy, Heatherbrae.
Toronto Lions Market 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Rd, Toronto.
Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Miller Park, Branxton.
Dachshtober Longdog Festival 10am onwards, Tocal College.
Monthly Boardriders Competition for Women 7am to 1pm, Dixon Park boat ramp.
Billy Elliot the Musical 2pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Blanc de Blanc Encore 4pm and 7pm, Spiegeltent, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Seeking Safety by Sea Ambassador Series Noon to 12.45pm, Newcastle Museum. Meet Najila Mohmand, a community member who sought safety.
Seeking Safety by Sea Films to Inspire 1.30pm to 4pm, Newcastle Museum. Feature length documentary Hope follows the SIEV X tragedy and the story of one of the incident's few survivors, Iraqi refugee Amal Basry.
Fast & Loud Festival Offshore Superboat Championships (Warners Bay foreshore), Australian PowerBoats Grand Prix (Rathmines foreshore). Feast Fest, 10am to 3pm, Rathmines Park.
Young Street Hotel Centenary Celebrations Noon onwards, music from Sneaky Freakers and SF Wrens from 4pm. 132 Young St, Carrington.
Dog Day Festival Noon onwards, The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Teen Girls Fun Day 2pm to 4pm, Bar Beach All Sports, 7 Kilgour Ave, Bar Beach.
Sip & Style (Sustainable Styling Night) 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Momo Wholefood Cafe, Newcastle.
The Owens Collective Hi-Vis, by Jessica Gilbert, Xavier Lane, Jaymie Maley, Jo Shand, Caroline Traill.
LEDA Gallery Sol, by Rae Freeman.
Old Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Seams, by Chantal Mahoney.
Cooks Hill Galleries Surrealist Paintings, by Andrew Bennett.
SEEN@Swansea and Toronto Library The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art exhibition.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang BIG DRAW: postcard project. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Lateral Landscapes.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland. Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art. Suspended Moment. Where The Seeds Grow, by Helen Fenner. Eco Zine.
Newcastle Museum Seeking Safety By Sea. Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Artist in residence: Julie Gough. Saturday, 7pm to 8.30pm, the foul of the air.
Back to Back Galleries Emerald: 55th Year Celebration, Newcastle Studio Potters Inc.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Making Our Own Way.
The University Gallery The Storied Landscape, by Scott Probst.
Fast & Loud Festival - Skunkhour, SF Wrens Saturday, 5pm to 9pm, MAP mima, Speers Point Park.
Wingham Music Festival Saturday and Sunday, Wingham Showground.
Teenage Dads Saturday, 8pm, King Street.
Frank Sultana Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham Sunday, 2pm, Lizotte's.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.