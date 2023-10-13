Newcastle Herald
Grunwald rolls into Lizotte's to show off Bluesfest Studio Sessions album

Jim Kellar
October 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Australian blues legend Ash Grunwald plays Lizotte's on Saturday, October 21.
Ash Grunwald is on the road again, with a new album, Bluesfest Studio Sessions, due for release celebrating his 10th appearance at Bluesfest earlier this year.

