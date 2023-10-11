Adamstown's Phil and Bronwyn Barnes have registered for the federal government's repatriation flights out of Israel on Qantas, but hope to leave the country on Friday on Emirates.
The first two repatriation flights are going to London, but the Barnes's Emirates flight is due to take them to Dubai before heading back to Sydney a few days later.
Their daughter Salena Stonehouse said "Mum and Dad are scheduled on an Emirates flight at 11am on Friday".
"A lot of their other tour mates have gotten out on Emirates, so they're hopeful their flight will go ahead," Mrs Stonehouse said.
"I spoke to DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] this morning and I've registered them as a back-up in case their flight doesn't go ahead. You register your interest and then they contact you."
Mrs Stonehouse messaged her parents at their hotel in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night.
"They said it was pretty calm yesterday. The day before they had to go to their bomb shelter three times," she said.
Mrs Barnes said from Israel on Tuesday night that "the bombing we can hear like thunder in the distance fortunately hasn't closed the airport yet".
"We are a bit flat after our two flights out of Tel Aviv were cancelled in the past couple of days."
Mrs Stonehouse said it was "kind of stressful", but she was supporting her parents as much as possible.
"I'm trying to keep in contact with them as much as I can and get updates and make sure they're feeling OK," she said.
Twenty-four of the Newcastle group caught in the war in Israel have departed the country, with a few landing in Sydney on Wednesday night and more due to arrive home on Thursday.
Nine others, including the Barnes's, remain stranded in Tel Aviv with fears mounting for their safety.
The group, connected through Mayfield's Grainery Church, had been travelling together in the Holy Land for what was supposed to be a two-week holiday.
"A lot of the group finished their tour on Monday night, so a lot of them had their flights booked for the Tuesday anyway and got out then," Mrs Stonehouse said.
It was reported on Thursday morning that British Airways would suspend all flights to Tel Aviv after a plane travelling from London turned back over security concerns.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil was asked on ABC News Breakfast if defence force planes were a better option than commercial aircraft.
"It's going to be something that needs to shift and change a little bit as the security situation changes," Ms O'Neil said.
"At this stage, those Qantas flights are our starting point. We'll continue to work very hard to make sure that Australians who need to leave are able to do so."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government-assisted Qantas flights were for "Australians who do not already have plans to leave through commercial options".
"I want to thank Qantas for making their facilities available for flights to travel from Ben Gurion Airport to London.
"Two flights have been organised already. There will be two flights to begin with and we are working on additional options.
"We are assessing all options to get Australians home as soon as possible who wish to travel back here."
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her department was "seeking to arrange a further flight likely to be early next week".
Australians who want to leave Israel on the government-assisted flights must register with the government's 24-hour consular emergency centre.
"The numbers for those overseas, including in Israel, are +61 2 6261 3305 or within Australia, 1300 555 135."
