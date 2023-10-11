Newcastle Herald
Adamstown's Phil and Bronwyn Barnes hope to fly out of Israel

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 12 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
Phil and Bronwyn Barnes in Israel before Hamas invaded. Picture supplied
Phil and Bronwyn Barnes in Israel before Hamas invaded. Picture supplied

Adamstown's Phil and Bronwyn Barnes have registered for the federal government's repatriation flights out of Israel on Qantas, but hope to leave the country on Friday on Emirates.

