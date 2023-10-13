Newcastle Herald
Ky Willott eyes back-to-back Hockey One titles with NSW Pride

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
October 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Ky Willott playing for Norths in Newcastle last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ky Willott playing for Norths in Newcastle last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott marks one of seven Kookaburras in the NSW squad this Hockey One season, teaming up again with Flynn Ogilvie ahead of next year's Olympics.

