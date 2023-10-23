Upper Hunter residents have been given an extra two weeks to provide feedback on plans to build new clean energy transmission infrastructure through their communities.
The government's renewable energy authority EnergyCo confirmed on Monday that the exhibition period for the project had been extended by two weeks until Wednesday November 8.
Energy Minister Penny Sharpe has also announced $128 million over the next four years to deliver community projects and employment opportunities in the renewable energy zone.
She said the government would work closely with local councils, community and First Nations organisations, renewable energy companies and other stakeholders to identify and fund community priorities and long-term legacy programs in the region.
Types of projects that could be funded include public infrastructure upgrades, housing and accommodation, training and employment programs, health and education programs, support for energy efficiency and local rooftop solar, and, initiatives for First Nations people.
EnergyCo will administer the Community and Employment benefit fund. Upfront funding will come from the Transmission Acceleration Fund, and after 2028 will be funded through access fees paid by renewable energy generators connecting to new transmission lines in the Central-West Orana REZ.
Over time, this program will be expanded to the other four REZs in NSW; New England, South West, Hunter-Central Coast and Illawarra.
"The transformation of our electricity system is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to foster long-term prosperity in our regional communities which are central to the Roadmap," she said.
"This funding will ensure the communities hosting the Central-West Orana REZ start receiving benefits well before construction begins.
"The NSW Government will work with local communities and councils to ensure they have a say about how funding is allocated, so projects reflect community priorities."
Meanwhile, EnergyCo held a meeting with Sandy Creek residents last week regarding plans to build high voltage transmission infrastructure from Guyra, which is part of the New England Renewable Energy Zone, to Bayswater Power Station.
EnergyCo is planning to release a refined corridor in early 2024 and seek requirements for the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement.
It has indicated it will formally commence negotiations with landowners within the proposed alignment in accordance with the requirements of the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991.
Construction of the project is not likely to commence for at least two years with energisation of the transmission line scheduled for 2029.
