Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mohamed Elosmany shares pain over Palestinian relatives in Gaza

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:37am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mohamed and Safa Elosmany with their children Yousuf, 7, Omar, 3 and Hala, 9. They have Palestinian heritage and family in Gaza. Picture by Simone De Peak
Mohamed and Safa Elosmany with their children Yousuf, 7, Omar, 3 and Hala, 9. They have Palestinian heritage and family in Gaza. Picture by Simone De Peak

A Newcastle family with Palestinian heritage has expressed anguish for their relatives in Gaza and sorrow for children caught in the conflict, as the horrifying humanitarian disaster unfolds in the Middle East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.