Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Professor Kypros Kypri died in a cycling accident in New Zealand

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 23 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Kypros Kypri was a "great academic and a champion for academic integrity". Picture supplied
Professor Kypros Kypri was a "great academic and a champion for academic integrity". Picture supplied

The death of University of Newcastle Professor Kypros Kypri has been met with shock and sadness, amid tributes to his legacy and "sharp intellect".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.