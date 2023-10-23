Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Michael Kable has had his conviction overturned for punching a Maitland Grossmann student in the head

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 23 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:55pm
A Hunter teacher who punched a student in the head during a chaotic lesson has had his conviction overturned, with a judge saying the now-63-year-old was subjected to "extreme provocation".

