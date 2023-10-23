A MAN remains behind bars accused of sexually touching a woman then ramming a police car when detectives homed in on him.
Joshua Johnson did not apply for bail during an out-of-sessions court hearing on the weekend after his dramatic arrest last week.
The 31-year-old was not required to enter pleas to a string of charges, and his case was adjourned to Belmont Local Court in November.
Lake Macquarie police were called to reports a 23-year-old woman had been sexually touched by an anonymous man at Redhead on Thursday.
Extensive investigations led detectives to Johnson on Flowers Drive at Catherine Hill Bay just after 3.30pm the next day.
Officers allege the man rammed a police vehicle, causing significant damage to the back of the unmarked car.
Police said a female senior constable was injured.
The man is accused of attempting to carjack another vehicle before police managed to arrest him, though they allege he resisted.
The man was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with two counts of sexually touching a person without consent.
He also faces allegations of common assault, predatory driving, using a weapon to prevent lawful detention, assault with intent to take and drive a vehicle, assault with intent to rob.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.