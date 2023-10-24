A COUNCILLOR has been told to "lower his tone" after a debate about social housing on a vacant block at Booragul devolved into accusations of "passive aggressive cheap shots".
At Monday's Lake Macquarie council meeting, Cr Jason Pauling moved a motion to investigate using council-owned land at Toronto Road for social or affordable housing after he was approached with the idea from a resident.
While he had the support of fellow councillors in principle, mayor Kay Fraser said she had concerns about using council staff time and resources to investigate on an "ad-hoc" basis.
"I'm just concerned we're picking sites ad-hoc because a community member comes to us," she said.
"I don't underestimate the value, if it's going to be social or affordable housing that's great, but there has to be a process and I don't think looking at it site by site just because one resident approached us is the best way of us working as a council.
"I'll support it, but I just think we need to go through a proper process, we have our property portfolio and a number of committees here at council where we look at our priorities ... and there's probably other property holdings we have that are able to deliver more or better outcomes."
That didn't sit well with Cr Pauling, who said the council would be "mad" not to investigate the opportunity to the fullest extent.
"We bring lots of stupid things here that waste staff time quite regularly," he said.
"I don't think that applies here, I think we're being dismissive, and I'm struggling with the right word, maybe a little bit arrogant, aloof.
"I can bring whatever I want to this chamber as long as it's lawful and the CEO accepts it, if you don't like it, you vote it down, that's the process."
At that point, Cr Fraser asked Cr Pauling to "lower his tone" - when he accused her of taking "passive aggressive cheap shots" at him about "wasting staff time".
The notice of motion was approved, asking the council to investigate making the land available for social or affordable housing provided the land wasn't needed for anything else and that there is a full financial backing from the state or federal government for construction and development.
There is an existing development consent on the block from 2019 to subdivide it into seven community title residential lots.
In the council's Environmental Impact Statement for the site, it said the subdivision would make way for the creation of at least seven new homes.
It said any future dwellings would contribute to creating compact, diverse and distinct housing types as well as contributing to community identity close to public transport.
Council staff will report their findings in a memo to councillors.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.