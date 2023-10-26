Driving through the Hunter Valley over the years, to and from concerts and restaurants, I had always been intrigued by a certain property on Halls Road at Pokolbin.
From the road the sprawling building looked, to my untrained eye, Spanish mission in design, and a stark but stunning contrast to the mob of kangaroos resting in the shade of surrounding gumtrees.
I did a bit of research and learned that the property was called Tower Lodge and it had been the brainchild of winemaker Len Evans AO, designed by Paul Rolfe Architects and built in 1999.
Michael and Karen Hope, of Hope Estate fame, purchased Tower Lodge in 2013.
You can imagine my excitement when, at the launch of Hope Estate at The Landing in August, Michael asked if I was interested in visiting the luxury retreat.
From the moment I drove through the gates and was greeted by staff at an impressive late-19th century French coach-house front door, I knew Tower Lodge was something special. General manager Joanne Mitchell guided me into the lounge bar and before I knew what was happening, a glass of Taittinger was in my hand and I was being given a thorough history lesson on the property and its various owners over the years.
Would I like a charcuterie platter and a bottle of Taittinger waiting for me as I adjourned to my room, the Tower Suite?
Why not?
Tower Lodge's 14 suites are positioned around a large and sunny central courtyard with a fountain, and each suite has a unique theme.
Among the Tower Suite's many, many highlights are the two separate living areas (one with a fireplace), a four-poster king size bed, an outdoor terrace and a hot tub on the roof which overlooks a vineyard.
The restaurant adjoins the lounge bar and showcases the culinary talents of new executive chef, Anthony Fullerton.
Wander down a path which passes by the kitchen garden and you'll find an enclosed pool area with a sauna. There are bicycles parked there, should you wish to explore the grounds.
The following morning I woke to a strange noise and looked outside to see several hot air balloons hovering over Hope Estate just a few hundred metres away, and two kangaroos sparring among the vines, watched indifferently by the rest of the mob.
Keen to find out more about Tower Lodge, I contacted Michael and Karen. My first question: why did they decide to relocate from what had been their family home?
"It was a difficult decision," they reply. Understandably so.
"We were lucky enough to live at Tower for eight years. There came a time where we only had one son living with us and with grandkids on the way it was time to make a change. We're so thankful that we can visit and stay whenever we want and enjoy the property."
In July 2022 Tower Lodge reopened as Spicers Tower Lodge following a $6 million renovation. Tower Lodge has since been relaunched under the management of the Hopes, who run all aspects of the operation.
"The Hope family undertook full renovation of all rooms including bathrooms, furnishings and curtains," Michael and Karen explain.
"Basically we gutted the rooms completely and added four hot tubs as well. The manager's apartment was turned into two more suites, taking us to 14. Apart from the massive paint job externally, we added a new dining terrace off the dining room.
"New landscaping included a deck over the dam and a large kitchen vegetable garden for our own fresh produce."
The impressive styling throughout Tower Lodge and its suites is "a collaboration between the Hopes, a Spicers designer and SDA Architects (a Newcastle firm)". As for the design of the building, the Hopes confirm that it is "Spanish in style".
"Its rustic-refined interiors are ideally suited to the region's warm summers and cool winters. The architecture and interiors create an easy, convivial vibe for our guests to while away long, lazy afternoons or enjoy Hunter shirazes by the open fire, depending on the season."
And the Hopes have plans for the property, including its on-site whiskey distillery.
"We're excited to be re-opening what was the original Tower winery as a whiskey distillery.
"For about three years now we have been making whiskey on-site and ageing it in barrels ready for release. We will be opening the cellar door for whiskey experiences, including tastings, later this month.
"We also want a greater emphasis on local produce and experiences so will be rolling these out. Our on-site gardens will be expanded.
"We are now producing our own 100 per cent certified Angus beef as well as lamb and eggs at Hope Estate. [Executive chef] Anthony has a passion for dry-aged beef so we have just installed a large dry-ageing cool room.
"With the arrival of Anthony the restaurant is no longer Spanish, and showcases local produce. This of course includes beer, wine and spirits of our own and other local wineries.
"We will shortly commence our daily masterclass experiences for guests as part of their stay. This will cover a rotation of beer, wine, gin and then the whiskey experiences. We aim to make them fun and educational."
I ask the couple what, in their opinion, makes the Tower Lodge experience unique in the Hunter Valley? What is its point of difference?
"Fundamentally we have the luxury of the lodge coupled with the six-star service and food and beverage offering to match," they reply.
"While we are located in the centre of Pokolbin, our 40-acre gated estate ensures peace and tranquillity for every guest. With only 14 rooms there is a quiet space for everybody whether at the pool, their own private balcony or walking through the shiraz vineyard.
"Our point of difference is a luxury, boutique property with unique experiences."
As for Hope at Honeysuckle, it's all systems go.
"The good news is, our DA was approved a week ago so we are now madly planning everything to commence work at the start of January. It should open next spring."
Don't simply assume Tower Lodge is out of your league when it comes to cost. There are new year-round packages that offer the flexibility of one-night stays - or a minimum of two nights in the premium Grand Spa Suites and the Tower Suite - an all-inclusive offering and a simpler accommodation and dining package for those attending business events, weddings or celebrations in the Valley. Also, you don't have to be a guest to dine at Tower Lodge's restaurant. For details go online to towerlodge.com.au.
