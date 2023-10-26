Don't simply assume Tower Lodge is out of your league when it comes to cost. There are new year-round packages that offer the flexibility of one-night stays - or a minimum of two nights in the premium Grand Spa Suites and the Tower Suite - an all-inclusive offering and a simpler accommodation and dining package for those attending business events, weddings or celebrations in the Valley. Also, you don't have to be a guest to dine at Tower Lodge's restaurant. For details go online to towerlodge.com.au.