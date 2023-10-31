JOSH Morgan led the Newcastle Falcons to a championship as a player. Now he hopes to repeat the success as a coach.
Morgan and highly-regarded Kristy Bultitude were on Tuesday unveiled as the Falcons' men's and women's coaches for the 2024 NBL1 East season.
Morgan takes the reins from Pete Astley, who coached the Falcons to the play-offs in their past two campaigns.
Bultitude steps up to head coach after assisting Marty McLean in 2023 and Chloe Mullaney the season before.
One of Newcastle Basketball's favourite sons, Morgan retired from playing in 2018 after leading his home-town team to a Waratah Basketball League championship.
The former national league point guard has since been building his coaching resume, working with several NSW junior teams, and heading up the Newcastle-based State Performance Program for Basketball NSW.
"I feel privileged to be given the reins of the NBL1 men's team for 2024," Josh said.
"The time is right. I think I am capable and in a position to do the job justice.
"I am looking forward to locking some guys in and getting stuck into our preparation and pre-season, and continuing our club's great tradition."
Morgan said retaining leaders Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry was a priority.
"We have a couple of busy weeks coming up," Morgan said. "Ideally, it will be a similar group with maybe an addition or two.
"Ryan and Myles are a priority and then try and build around those two. We could definitely do with a third scorer.
"I am also very mindful of the quality of our juniors and building through the youth league programs."
American combo-guard Anthony Gaines, who averaged 14 points, three assists and six rebounds a game, will not be returning.
"We will try and recruit locals first but the potential is there to bring in an import," Morgan said. "They would have to recommended and be pretty reliable in terms of what they will give us."
Morgan hasn't ruled out making a play for Sydney Kings forward and Newcastle-product Kouat Noi.
"[Newcastle Basketball general manager] Matt Neason will have dialogue with Kouat, whether that is for this season or next season, I don't know," Morgan said.
"The foundations of the team are there. If we can get everyone on board that we want, we will be optimistic."
Neason said Morgan had all the ingredients to success.
"Josh has been a leader of our team as a player, so it's great to see him complete the transition and lead our men's team as head coach. His experience in elite environments is going to be invaluable," Neason said.
Bultitude has coached various state teams over the past 14 years and Neason said her familiarity with the program and the players made her a stand-out candidate.
"Kristy head-coached the team for three games last season, and delivered three wins. More importantly, she provided some great leadership in holding the team together as we battled injuries and fatigue," Neason said.
In a major boost, gun US import Nicole Munger is expected to return for a third season after her commitments with WNBL club, Canberra Capitals are complete.
"I am excited to lead this great group of women. We have experienced some success but together, as a group, we want more," Bultitude said. "I'm looking forward to building on the experience we have on court and building on the passion and enthusiasm Newcastle breeds."
