THINGS didn't go to plan the last time Corey Lamb teed up in the Queensland PGA championships at Nudgee Golf Course in Brisbane.
The 2023 tournament was Lamb's seventh as a professional and he missed the cut by eight strokes.
Fast-forward 12 months. Lamb will tee up in the 2024 Queensland PGA a more seasoned player and in better form.
The Branxton 22-year-old finished second in the Webex Players Series South Australia a fortnght ago - a result that earned him an invite to Nudgee.
"I had a shocker last year," he said. "I'm far more experienced and my game is in much better shape now. I am hitting the ball well and gained a lot of confidence from Adelaide."
Another strong performance over the next four days could open the door for a start in the Australian PGA and Australia Open .
Second place in Adelaide moved Lamb up to 17th on the Challenger Australasian Tour mini order of merit.
The top three players get an invite to the big events.
"The top three, Austin Bautista, Ben Eccles and Simon Hawkes are all winners and automatically get a start," Lamb said. "Josh Greer is sixth on 125 points. I'm on 76 points. After this week, there is the Gippsland Super Six and Vic PGA."
Lamb the Queensland PGA pro-am at Nudgee on Tuesday.
"It is a weird course, there are lot of fairway bunkers," he said. "You have to avoid them. Depending on the wind, you can pretty much get over all of them off the tee.
"I played with a couple of members and they gave me a few tips. You have to place the ball well off the tee.
"The greens are pretty flat. And the advice was if you can't see the break, don't aim for it.
"The goal is to make the cut, and see what we can do after that."
