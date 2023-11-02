Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Students find formal 'gems' through op shopping and sale items

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SEARCHING for second-hand gems and sale items, year 12 students are cutting costs for their formal outfits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.