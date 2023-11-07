Say "ciao" to chefs Paolo Pollidori and Simona Marini.
They've opened what they describe as a "virtual kitchen" - or a "ghost kitchen" - in Islington where they make authentic Italian pasta, from scratch and with love, for you to enjoy at home.
Paolo's Pasta operates out of a commercial kitchen at 2/230 Maitland Road in Islington (the former Forky's Espresso). You order online and then schedule a pick-up time at "the window" where Paolo says Simone is "always up for a chat. She's the chatty one".
"Links to our site are all over our it social media and there is a QR code at the Maitland Road window linked to our website that makes it extremely easy to order and pick up your dinner."
The pair first met in 2017 at Cavallino, a restaurant Simona used to own in Terry Hills. They moved to Newcastle in 2019, going on to work at Bella Italia, Market St Basement and Italy's Pantry.
"Along the way we eventually found the need to open something ours and here we are! Paolo's Pasta was born," Simona explained.
"Keeping our restaurant online allows us to cut the costs and be able to focus on the quality of the food delivered.
"From experience, managing dine in and take away at the same time ends up lowering the attention on the food to go because the priority is, obviously, the customer in-house."
Simona also has a small catering business, Sorbetto al Pomodoro, which she launched three years ago.
She and Paolo were both born and raised in Italy.
"I moved to Australia in 2012 from Brescia, a city of Lombardy, a region in the north of Italy, and Paolo landed in Sydney in 2017 from Rome," Simona said.
"Pasta is something, as Italians, that we are born with! We know it, we make it, we cook it and we eat tonnes of it.
"Our pasta recipe comes from the kitchen of Paolo's grandma. Nonna Lucia used to feed the family every Sunday and Paolo used to hide under the table to steal raw dough and make his own pasta shapes.
"When it comes to sauces, it's a mix of traditions and new knowledge that we get along the way and, we must say, love is always the best ingredient."
Simon's favourite memories were shared with her Nonna Lina, who taught her that the secret to cooking is "seasonality, freshness and simplicity".
The Paolo's Pasta menu is a selection of "classics and personal favourites". You can also order focaccia burgers (for example, the Green Cheesy with lemon and garlic marinated zucchini, provolone and asiago cheese, green grana padano, fried onion and mixed leaves), parmigiana, bruschetta and dessert.
Keep an eye out for the "special of the day" and meal deals.
"We keep researching the best local produce in combination with imported goods from our country to ensure a proper Italian experience," Simona said.
"We organise specials every week according to the produce in season.
"The feedback so far has been great - our customers definitely love our gnocchi with slow-cooked pork ragu and green grana padano as well as our casarecce with freshly made basil pesto even though our favourite is lasagna."
Simona is in charge of baking bread and focaccia.
"She never stops experimenting with new dough to find perfection," said Paolo.
"She bakes every day, making sure to deliver the freshest product for our customers. We serve our focaccia with whipped garlic and oregano butter - you should give it a go! We promise, it's to die for."
They plan to employ their own delivery drivers "at some point" but for now are partnering with UberEats and Menulog. Any plans to open a dine-in Paolo's Pasta restaurant?
"Why not? We have something in mind but now we prefer to focus on this project making sure the community has the time to know us better," Simona said.
"See you at the window!"
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.