Newcastle has indeed already had an experience rather similar to what the government of Premier Chris Minns is looking at. Labor in the 1980s built public housing on a superb development site along Nobbys Road overlooking the Foreshore Park, harbour and ocean. The succeeding Liberal-National government saw the mistake and sold some, but not all, of the flats to private buyers. Three decades later, residents describe the complex as bedlam, with "out of control" drug crime. How is a developer at HQ supposed to sell ritzy flats to people who know they might be buying their way into misery?