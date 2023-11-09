Newcastle Jets captain Brandon O'Neill reckons striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos will be up there with the A-League's leading scorers come season's end.
The 24-year-old forward, who returned to Newcastle on a two-year deal after plying his trade in Greece, has banged away three goals in as many outings to start his 2023-24 campaign.
Stamatelopoulos scored a stoppage-time header to ensure the Jets drew 2-2 with Perth in round one then backed it up with a first-half double before Newcastle conceded two second-half goals in a 2-2 draw with Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium in round three last Sunday.
"He just has his eye in, AP," O'Neill said.
"He works tirelessly in his preparation. He is the No.1 fellow with the reviews, where he went wrong and where he can improve. His knack for goal-scoring ability as well as his work rate is showing.
"If he keeps going, I backed him for golden boot at the start of the year. I'm backing him as well to push on and challenge for national team selection, the way he is going.
"If you are scoring goals as a striker, you are constantly putting your hand up."
Coach Rob Stanton has also been impressed.
"He has a good process at the moment," Stanton said.
"He has come in with an unbelievable attitude for a guy who is 24. He has shown tremendous maturity. There has been a real shift in that area. He has accumulated a lot more exposure overseas. He has brought that back on and off the field.
"He is married now. He is leading the team. That is a reward for hard work. It is a reward for committing every day and applying yourself. He has been tremendous. I'm not surprised."
But, when asked if he had his sights set on the A-League's golden boot award for scoring the most goals in a campaign, Stamatelopoulos said he was not getting too far ahead of himself.
"I just take each game as it comes," Stamatelopoulos said.
"If it happens, it happens ... each game I try to hit the back of the net for myself and the team and go from there."
The Jets will be chasing their first win this season when they challenge Western United in Ballarat on Saturday.
Newcastle's attack was lethal in the first half against Wanderers and they had other chances go begging in the second half before Wanderers hit back.
"We were clinical," Stamatelopoulos said of an impressive first-half performance.
"We had two, three chances and we scored two goals, and then I guess that didn't really happen in the second half ... but, if we can take that first half, the ruthlessness in front of goals and the way we defended our box into 90 minutes next week, I think we'll be fine.
"If we take that into the rest of the season then we'll be a real contender."
Trent Buhagiar provided assists for both of Stamatelopoulos' goals against Wanderers and the latter was confident the pair could cause some damage as they continue to develop their attacking connections.
"I've spoke previously about me and Trent and how we work together and how we complement each other, and I think that really showed on Sunday against the Wanderers," Stamatelopoulos said.
"We complement each other really well. I like to come, get the ball to feet. He likes to make runs in behind and really disorganise back fours."
"It's not like we're panicking in the change rooms. Everyone is calm. It's just about learning how when we have a lead, being able to keep it and not just letting teams run all over the top of us and that comes with experience I guess.
