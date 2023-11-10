Newcastle Herald
Maitland masseur Merv Fullford sentenced to jail for sexually touching clients

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 10 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:07pm
Maitland massage therapist Mervyn Arthur Fullford.
Maitland massage therapist Mervyn Arthur Fullford.

A MASSAGE therapist who abused the trust of 15 women and girls by telling them he had to touch their private parts to treat their problems has been jailed for 15 years.

