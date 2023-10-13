WOMEN who were sexually touched by a prominent Hunter massage therapist have detailed their trauma, distrust and self-doubt after he abused their trust in him during appointments.
Merv Fullford, 65, fronted a sentence hearing in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Friday.
Victim impact statements were read from six of the 15 women he sexually touched or assaulted as a masseur in Maitland between 2015 and 2020.
One of Fullford's victims was in court in Sydney and said during her powerful address that she was just 12 years old when he made a choice that would impact every part of her life, forever.
"I was innocent, I was a child," she said.
"Still to this day, I'm constantly reminded of what happened to little 12-year-old me.
"I miss the innocent child I was before."
The woman said it had been more than 3000 days since Fullford's offending, and she had lived in a constant state of stress and anxiety during the legal proceedings.
"I thought as a young teenager that no one would ever understand ... the crippling self-hate I experience," she said.
"I'm beginning to learn how to cope."
The woman told the court that she had found her passion working with children to educate them on trust, empathy and consent.
Several of Fullford's victims were watching the court hearing on Friday.
"To the other women ... I want to remind you that you are loved, you are strong, and you are so incredibly worthy," the woman said.
The Crown prosecutor read out five statements that had been written by Fullford's victims.
One woman said she had been raised to believe health workers had her best interests at heart.
"I came to you with the full trust that you, as a professional, would treat me ethically and morally right," she said in her victim impact statement.
"You saw my trust and stole it, to use it for your perverted tendencies."
She said she prayed she could trust health professionals again one day but she was worried the "mental scars run too deep".
The court heard another woman had given up sport out of fear she might hurt herself and have to see another massage therapist, while others had a distrust of men and didn't feel safe.
Fullford's defence barrister handed up written submissions to Judge Gina O'Rourke, and argued Fullford had prospects of rehabilitation.
"It's plainly serious because of the significant abuse of trust that was placed in him as a massage therapist," the defence barrister said.
The Crown prosecutor said Fullford had been recommended to many of his victims, and his good standing in the community had led them to being in the room with him.
"This offending was insidious offending - it masqueraded as a proper massage treatment," she said.
Judge O'Rourke will consider material handed up by both sides before sentencing Fullford next month.
Fullford remains behind bars after sensationally pleading guilty to a string of charges in the middle of his four-week trial earlier this year, including counts of sexually touching, indecently assaulting, and having intercourse without consent.
Detectives arrested him in February 2020.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.