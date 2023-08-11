Newcastle Herald
Maitland masseur Merv Fullford sentence hearing delayed for sexually touching clients

By Sam Rigney
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
Maitland massage therapist Merv Fullford pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including sexual intercourse without consent, sexual touching and indecent assault relating to clients. But on Friday his sentence proceedings were delayed.
The sentence proceedings for a Maitland masseur who sexually touched a number of female clients during appointments at his home studio have been delayed after his barrister withdrew, citing a conflict of interest.

