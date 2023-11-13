Newcastle air show expected to draw record one-day crowd to city: council

The sky's the limit for families and aviation enthusiasts preparing for an exhilarating day out on Saturday, with Newcastle set to welcome what the council is expecting to be the largest single day event in the region's history.
City of Newcastle and the Royal Australian Air Force will host the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023 on November 18, with a RAAF aircraft flying display from 10am to 12.30pm and again at 1.30pm to 4pm.
With free viewing areas at Nobbys Beach, Foreshore Park and Stockton, City of Newcastle is anticipating up to 100,000 people to enjoy family-friendly activities such as rides, face painting, food trucks, static RAAF displays and roving entertainment, as well as the thrilling aerial displays and flypasts.
Formation and aerial displays will feature historical aircraft like the Harvard, Winjeel, Spitfire, Mustang and Canberra in addition to flypasts from F/A-18F, EF/A-18G Super Hornet and the Growler.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the free community event would offer something for both aviation enthusiasts and families looking for a fun weekend out.
"Newcastle's spectacular coastline will be on display this Saturday for spectators to catch all the action over Newcastle Harbour, Nobbys Beach, Foreshore Park and Stockton," she said.
"City of Newcastle is proud to deliver this one-off event alongside the Royal Australian Air Force and is a testament to Newcastle's growth as a world-class events and cultural city and indicative of a thriving local economy.
"We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to both air displays on Saturday 18 November and showcasing the diversity of what our city has to offer including its rich heritage, natural scenery and vibrant cultural scene."
IN THE NEWS:
Transport for NSW will run extra rail, light rail, bus and ferry services in addition to operating a park-and-ride facility from McDonald Jones Stadium. Parking is also available at Stockton, located within an easy walk to prime vantage points.
Designated parking for mobility pass holders is available on Wharf Road (between Argyle Street and Watt Street). A mobility pass must be displayed to get through the road closure at Argyle Street.
"We encourage spectators to leave the car at home where possible and utilise public transport options to ease traffic congestion around the city with almost 100,000 spectators expected to attend," Cr Nelmes said.
"City of Newcastle would like to acknowledge Transport for NSW, NSW Police and NSW Government for their support in delivering this incredible event for the community."
A limited number of tickets are still available at Fort Scratchley's premium viewing area, providing access to the only licenced viewing site for both air shows. Earp Distilling Co. will be serving up a variety of premium food and beverage options available for purchase. Gates open at 9am and tickets are restricted to patrons 18+.
Williamtown's RAAF base will be open to the public with displays - including planes, drones and military working dogs - on Sunday, November 19.
The event is ticketed, and can be booked online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.