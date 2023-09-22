Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023: tickets on sale in October for RAAF base open day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 22 2023
WATCH a fighter jet tear past the foreshore, a military dog drag a dummy from a car, drones race, and get up close with air force planes old and new.

