RAAF top brass confirms major Newcastle air show at Williamtown base this year

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:00pm
A RAAF F/A-18 Super Hornet during an air display at the Avalon air show in Victoria this year. Picture Department of Defence
A RAAF F/A-18 Super Hornet during an air display at the Avalon air show in Victoria this year. Picture Department of Defence

The Royal Australian Air Force has confirmed it will stage a major air show at Williamtown in mid-November.

