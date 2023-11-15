The water I drink in Wickham will, in all likelihood, have come from the northern and eastern shores of Grahamstown Dam near Raymond Terrace. It was probably pumped there from the Williams River via the Seaham Weir, through the Balickera Canal north of the dam, and then treated at the Grahamstown Water Treatment Plant near Tomago, which also takes in water from the Tomago Sandbeds and can process up to 257 megalitres a day (an amount that could fill roughy 103 Olympic swimming pools). At the treatment plant, the water is purified and disinfected to meet Australian guidelines to remove microbes that cause disease before a tiny amount of fluoride is added as per state guidelines to help maintain my dental health.