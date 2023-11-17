Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bec Mullen Wildflower Award to be presented at Calvery Mater Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Rebecca 'Bec' Mullen with her fiance Sam, sister Erin, and family. Pictures supplied by family
Dr Rebecca 'Bec' Mullen with her fiance Sam, sister Erin, and family. Pictures supplied by family

DR REBECCA Mullen was known among her colleagues - her friends - as someone they could talk to, look up to, and rely on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.