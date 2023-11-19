A month after scaling the $20 million The Everest with Think About It, Warwick Farm trainer Joe Pride hailed Coal Crusher's dominant win in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter as "up there with the best" of his moments this year.
Coal Crusher, a $4.80 chance, burst out of the gates to lead easily in the 1300m quality handicap at Newcastle under Tyler Schiller before running the class field off their feet on Saturday.
The six-year-old had the race in his keeping halfway up the straight, breaking the track record with a time of 1:15.49, and finishing 1.1 lengths clear of Peter and Paul Snowden-trained King Of Sparta. Rocketing By was third.
Pride said it was a special win given the ownership and the horse's connection to his son and strapper, Brave.
"That was fantastic," Pride said. "I love this horse but only about half as much as my son loves him. It's his horse, and he adores this horse, and it's really special for him.
"It's been fantastic [this year], three group 1s and an Everest, a Shorts, a Premiere and now this and this is up there with the best of the moments to be honest with you. It's pretty amazing.
"I train this horse for the Murphy family, and Chris Murphy passed away about a year and a half ago now. He was the manager of INXS and his family race with my family, and that's a really special moment. His daughter, Stevey, is here and she will be in tears."
Brave, who said he takes care of Coal Crusher every day, celebrated the win as much as anyone.
"He's a bit of a pain to most people, but I love him," Brave said.
"He's just matured mentally and physically so much [since last year]. He's such a bigger, stronger horse and way more relaxed .. he's a legend."
Joe Pride said his instructions to Schiller were: "Go fast and win, that's the way you win on him.
"I didn't think he needed to go quite that fast, but I'm not going to criticise a winning ride, but he really busted them up.
"And, look, maybe that's what beat his opposition, because he got them all out of their comfort zone.
"That's fantastic. We gave Tyler his first group 1 winner with Mariamia during the autumn in the Galaxy, and he's a top jockey."
Coal Crusher was an impressive winner on The Hunter day last year in a support race and was well backed this week to repeat the effort in the main event after drawing gate one.
"We knew we'd be back here and probably qualify, but I wouldn't have gone any further than that," Pride said.
"But he's come back good this preparation. He's been knocking on the door in harder races."
Schiller was blown away by the performance of Coal Crusher to finish strongly after setting a hot pace.
"Geez, he's come out and pulled it off today, it's terrific," Schiller said.
"He had it won a long way out and he's such a brave horse. Joe and Brave ... they love him.
"I knew I was going a silly speed but he seems to love that. He really relishes a high speed and makes his own luck.
"I think the quicker he goes, he just gets in a tempo and breaks the other ones' hearts and that's what it felt like he did there.
"He's beaten some quality horses with quality turn of foot, but he's beaten them at the end on toughness, not speed. It's good to be on him all prep and then pull this one off, it's fantastic."
Hunter favourite Mazu, another from the Snowden camp, was fourth after a setback just after the start. Local hope, Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel, made up massive ground from back in the field to come fifth.
Schiller finished with a winning treble on the day, taking out the last, a benchmark 94 (1300m), on Ka Bling for the Snowdens and the fifth, a benchmark 88 (1850m), with Wineglass Bay for Chris Waller.
Coal Crusher's big win was part of a double for Pride, who earlier claimed the benchmark 78 (1400m) for fillies and mares with Lekvarte.
Newcastle Jockey Club chief Duane Dowell was thrilled with the meeting, which was the fifth annual edition of the Hunter standalone city program.
Near-perfect weather and stronger race fields helped attract a crowd expected to top last year's attendance of 5000.
