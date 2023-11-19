Driver Dan Morgan chasing another upset at Newcastle

Maitland reinsman Dan Morgan is eyeing another winner for his family's stable at Newcastle on Monday after Sweetly Spoken caused a boilover on Friday night.
Morgan steered four-year-old mare Sweetly Spoken to a 3.7-metre win at odds of 70-1 for his father Paul, and the combination have two runners at the track on Monday.
Never Know Blaze, a winner at Newcastle two starts back, runs in the eighth and last race, while Three Smoochas in the fourth. He expected Never Know Blaze to challenge with the right run from gate five.
"I think Never Know Blaze should go well, he's been racing well," Morgan said.
"The draw is a bit sticky probably, but hopefully with a bit of luck in running, he'll be thereabouts."
On Friday night, Morgan found the one-one sit mid-race with Sweetly Spoken, which then chased down runaway leaders Paytons Rock and Rogue Bling late.
"She's been going really good and just been consistent all season," he said. "I couldn't believe that she was $71. She won only three starts ago going 54. I was really happy when I got on the back of Paytons Rock. I thought that was the key to our chances and I thought she went really good."
At Menangle on Saturday night, Cessnock owner-breeder Andrew Stapleford won with One For The Rodi in its second start for the Elizabeth Heath stable.
Stapleford trained One For The Rodi to victory in last year's Inter City Pace at Maitland.
