Joe McFadyen recruit Royal Nangar on trial for Maitland Cup

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes recent addition Royal Nangar can prove he's up to joining Nangar Jim in Maitland Gold Cup heats in two weeks when he debuts at the track on Monday night.
Nangar Jim made it back-to-back wins at Wentworth Park on Saturday night, leading from box one and prevailing by two lengths in a 5th grade 520m event.
"He's won nine from 12 for us now, with two seconds," McFadyen said.
"He'll most likely have a little break then go to the Maitland Cup pretty fresh. He's had seven starts at Maitland and hasn't been beaten."
He shapes as McFadyen's main hope in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup heats, which will be held on December 1. However, McFadyen believes Royal Nangar, a last-start winner at Temora, could also race in the series. He has box three in the sixth race, a 450m 1-4 wins event, on Monday night and a record of eight wins and 16 placings in 32 starts.
"We've had him for a couple of weeks and he's just settling in," he said.
"He had a trial there last week which was pretty pleasing, so we're just waiting to see how he goes.
"It's a pretty tough race but we'll just see how he measures up against those dogs and just take it from there.
"He'd be good enough to compete in the Maitland Cup, but he'll have to put his best foot forward tomorrow."
Downtown Zipper (Robert Howard) and Whiskey Cobbler (Susan Smith) were other Hunters winners at Wentworth Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.