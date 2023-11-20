CATHOLIC school fees will rise in 2024 in a move the diocese says is to maintain strong education and help attract and keep teachers.
Each year the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle reviews its school fees and levies to insure its 58 schools can be maintained for more than 20,000 students across the region, it said.
Next year diocesan tuition fees for kindergarten to year 6 students will cost $1487 per annum, a $110 increase from 2023.
For year 7 to 10 the fee will cost $2033, a $150 increase from last year and there will be a $228 increase for year 11 and 12, costing $3089 per annum.
Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Head of Catholic Schools Steve Lemos said the contributions of parents were essential for staffing, amenity and school resources.
"The fees ensure our Catholic schools continue to attract our high-quality teachers and continue to deliver the best possible learning experience for every student," he said.
As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the Mr Lemos said "every effort is made to keep school fees and levies as affordable as possible".
He said no child should be denied a Catholic education due to a family's inability to cover fees.
"The diocese supports families facing genuine hardship and encourages any family experiencing financial difficulty to discuss fee assistance with their school principal," he said.
Discounts are applicable for families with multiple children and are applied to the full rate of the tuition fees. A family with two children are eligible for a 15 per cent discount, those with three can receive 25 per cent and families with four children are allowed a 50 per cent slash.
"Furthermore, discounted tuition fees are provided to Health Care and Pension Card holders who continue to receive a 50 per cent discount for each member of the family," Mr Lemos said.
The Building Levy will also increase to $1638 in 2024, equating to an additional $121 per annum or $2.33 per week per family.
"The School Building Levy is pooled to contribute to past, present and future costs for building projects across all schools in the diocese," Mr Lemos said.
"With a robust program of capital works, we aim to ensure our students enjoy the physical facilities to enhance their learning experience."
The program of works scheduled for completion in 2024 totals $110 million in costs and includes major refurbishment and capital works such as new buildings, classroom replacements, specialist rooms, playground areas, facilities and amenities.
In September 2023 the Department of Education responded to sector-wide staffing challenges with an 8 to 12 per cent increase in teacher salaries, and without any additional government funding, catholic school staff will also receive the pay rise.
