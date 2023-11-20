Newcastle Herald
Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese increases 2024 tuition fees

By Alanna Tomazin
November 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese head of schools Steve Lemos in February 2023. Picture file
CATHOLIC school fees will rise in 2024 in a move the diocese says is to maintain strong education and help attract and keep teachers.

