A new teacher salary deal has been welcomed to help rebuild the profession from the ground up.
The NSW/ACT Independent Education Union (IEU) has an industrial agreement in place with 10 Catholic dioceses including Maitland-Newcastle, which will provide for an automatic flow on of teacher pay increase that's been achieved between the NSW government and NSW Teachers Federation.
An attractive increase of 12 per cent was agreed on for those entering the profession and a rise of 8 per cent has been welcomed by existing educators in NSW Catholic systemic schools.
NSW/ACT IEU branch secretary Mark Northam said the increase at the bottom of the pay scale was aimed at keeping teachers in the profession.
"It's definitely skewed to the bottom to attract people and keep people in the profession," he said.
"Teacher shortages - we know that they're real. You've only got to look on - in our case - the Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools Office website, and you will see vacancy after vacancy, after vacancy."
Mr Northam the salary outcome was a great achievement in addressing the teacher pay problem and will improve the quality of teaching and learning.
"I think what's happened today is there's been a reset and a significant change in arrangement, and that will create a pathway forward," he said.
"Which I'm sure all Hunter Valley residents would be enormously grateful that their sons and daughters are heading into schools that are staffed properly, adequately and appropriately."
He said for three decades there's been a parity principle regarding teacher wages between state and Catholic systemic school teachers.
"It's been a long practice and it's a significant change of direction and I think it would be enormously welcome by all Novocastrians in particular," he said.
Mr Northam applauded NSW deputy premier and education minister Prue Car on the action.
"We believe it's a groundbreaking arrangement, that she's taken in commencing the slow process of rebuilding the teaching profession and by that I mean ensuring the teachers pipeline is attractive for people to join the teaching profession," he said.
"Because now they can, knowing the salaries are comparable to other professions."
Education minister Prue Car said she was hopeful the deal would be accepted so teachers could start to see more money in their pay packets.
"The Minns Labor government is hopeful this agreement will be made so NSW teachers can get the pay rise they so urgently deserve," she said.
"Negotiating an outcome that demonstrates respect to teachers has always been my highest priority."
