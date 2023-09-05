Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Independent Education Union welcome teacher pay rise agreed on by NSW Teachers Federation and government

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new teacher salary deal has been welcomed to help rebuild the profession from the ground up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.