Christmas Day dining made easy

The Christmas countdown has begun, like it or not. We're only a matter of weeks away ... five, or is it four? If the idea of cooking on Christmas Day is not giving you those festive feels, here are some Christmas Day dining options for you to consider.
Jana at QT Newcastle A shareable feast from executive chef Shayne Mansfield, adults $249, 13 and under $129.
Restaurant Botanica, Hunter Valley A share-style lunch from head chef Adam Frey, $249 per person.
Chateau Elan, Hunter Valley Buffet lunch, adults $189, 5 to 12 years $75, children under 5 free. Ice-cream sundae bar and soft drinks included.
Roundhouse Restaurant A buffet lunch including seafood, salads, hot and cold carvery selection with trimmings and dessert, Christmas cocktail on arrival and a two-hour beverage package. Adults $249; 12 to 17 years $169; children under 12 years $99.
Peibri Place, Wickham A four-course lunch plus sides and salads, seafood platter an additional extra. Noon to 2pm, adults $125, children $55.
Novotel Newcastle A buffet lunch (with fresh seafood) and a three-hour beverage package, adults $209, 13 to 17 years $149, 5 to 12 years $79, children 4 and under free.
Apollo International, Charlestown A six-course Christmas lunch, including a seafood platter, ham, 18-hour slow roasted lamb shoulder, and a turkey and bacon terrine. Bookings from 11.30am, $175 per person (adult).
Shoal Bay Country Club Atmos A Greek Christmas feast and a three-hour beverage package. Seafood Buffet (convention centre). Patio Seafood Banquet Tickets to each: adults $190, 13 to 17 years $140, 5 to 12 years $70, children under 5 free.
The Anchorage, Port Stephens Galley Kitchen Buffet, adults $229, 4 to 12 years $95, children under 3 free. Luxe Lunch in The Pier, four course and sparkling on arrival, adults $209, 4 to 12 years $85, children under 3 free.
Rydges Resort, Hunter Valley Buffet lunch with a three-hour beverage package, live music and a visit from Santa, adults $289, children $149.
Courtyard Eclectic, Hunter Valley A three-course family banquet, adults $140 and children $35.
Jewells Tavern Cold platters, a hot carvery and dessert, $115 per person (adult).
Voco Kirkton Park, Hunter Valley Seafood platter on arrival, buffet lunch and a three-hour beverage package, adults $199, children $89.
Honeysuckle Hotel December 25 Cold platters, a hot carvery and dessert, adults $175 and children $60.
Noahs on the Beach A four-course lunch with sparkling wine on arrival, includes locally sourced fresh seafood, antipasto grazing platters and a traditional Christmas main course.
Criniti's A $99 banquet share-style menu with complimentary sparkling. Children under 3 eat for free and under 12 for half price.
Ironhorse Inn, Cardiff Cold platters, a hot carvery and dessert, $115 per person (adult).
Sails Eatery at Belmont 16s A two-course traditional Christmas lunch on the ground floor level, $67 per adult and $39 per child (under 12 years), or a traditional roast for members ($15.90). On level one there will be a banquet lunch and two-hour beverage package, $199 per adult and $59 per child (under 12 years).
Mattara Hotel Cold platters, a hot carvery and dessert, $115 per person (adult).
Wests Food Courts Three courses, combination specials. Lunch 11am to 2.30pm, dinner 5pm to 8pm.
Or you could stay home and order in. Again, some options.
