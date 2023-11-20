Andrew Johns set to continue coaching role with Newcastle Knights

RUGBY league Immortal Andrew Johns is set to continue his consultancy role mentoring the playmakers at the Newcastle Knights.
Johns, who played in 249 top-grade games for Newcastle, including their 1997 and 2001 premiership triumphs, has spent the past two seasons travelling from Sydney to his former home town to work with the club's halves.
In that time, the 49-year-old has struck up a positive rapport with head coach Adam O'Brien and provides tactical and technical expertise that complements Newcastle's full-time staff.
"He'll be involved again, but to what degree, that's between Adam and Joey," Knights football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"He'll be in and around the place on a needs basis.
"Last year he was involved more during the pre-season than he was during the actual season, just because of all his other commitments.
"But we'll take him whenever we can get him. He's very good."
Before renewing his association with the club with which his name is synonymous, Johns worked as a halves advisor with Manly, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta and the NSW Origin team.
He is expected to work closely with Newcastle's contracted halves during the pre-season - Jackson Hastings, Tyson Gamble, Jack Cogger, Ryan Rivett and English import Will Pryce - as well as up-and-comers from the lower grades.
The Knights will have their full squad back in training on Thursday, except for Tyson Frizell, Leo Thompson and Greg Marzhew, all of whom were involved in end-of-season internationals.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's players won't be embarking on a pre-season army-style boot camp this year, as they did almost 12 months ago.
The Knights flew their players to Queensland for an intense couple of days that took them out of their comfort zone and helped forge mental toughness.
The experience was subsequently credited with instilling the steely edge that helped Newcastle deliver their best season in more than a decade.
"We're still working out what we'll do in terms of a camp, but if we do one, it'll be more football-orientated," Parr said.
"It won't be military style.
"From my experience, those sort of camps probably have a shelf life.
"My personal opinion is that you get more quality out of them if you do them spasmodically, rather than regularly. We've got a few other options. We just have to figure out what the coaching staff want and we'll put it in place."
In other developments, Newcastle NRLW skipper Tamika Upton and English five-eighth Georgia Roche have been short-listed for the prestigious women's Golden Boot award.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.